US Pacific Air Forces Commander holds bilateral talks in Sri Lanka

A US delegation led by the Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, General Kenneth S. Wilsbach had talks in Colombo today.

General Wilsbach paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) at the Defence Ministry, today (Mar 4).

The Defence Secretary held a cordial discussion with General Wilsbach on matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest during the meeting.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of events organized to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana also was present at the meeting.

The visiting General is the Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces; Air Component Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Executive Director of the Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Mementos were also exchanged between General Wilsbach and the Sri Lanka Defence Secretary to mark the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)