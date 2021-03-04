SriLankan Airlines relaunches website with a brand-new look and feel.

SriLankan Airlines relaunched its website, www.srilankan.com, with a modern look and feel with improved functionality to enhance user experience. The website features an intuitive design ensuring better performance across all devices keeping in line with industry standards and best practices.

Taking into consideration the new trends in the air travel industry and customer needs the airline unveiled the modified website with a completely new look and feel with added features. The site contains several new enhancements, such as the ability to view the latest offers and fares to many destinations easily and providing an optimized search option for better surfing. This is in addition to enabling users to book tickets on the go with a seamless web experience on any device.

The website is equipped with the intelligence to identify the most popular routes searched by visitors and offers dynamic fares at a glance, making it easier for users to make their purchase decision. The upgraded features are easy to navigate and are instinctively laid out for hassle-free planning. The addition of a feedback section for visitors to provide their responses facilitates the airline to improve the user experience on srilankan.com further.

Head of Worldwide Sales for SriLankan Airlines, Dimuthu Tennakoon said “With the new and improved srilankan.com, we have transformed the SriLankan Airlines online platform into a one-stop-shop for travel. Especially during this current global situation, we aim to optimize our online channel to be a highly dependable and convenient tool for our customers. The new srilankan.com is more user-friendly, informative and provides improved functionality for customers to book and manage their tickets as they wish”.

Once a visitor logs in to srilankan.com, the website offers a total trip management opportunity for the existing and new customers. This includes the complete customer journey from information on travel requirements and latest updates, booking a ticket, requesting an upgrade to business class, secure a seat with extra legroom, advanced reservation of a seat, preordering meals, online check-in, 24-hour chat assistance and other pre- and post-purchase support options.

Moreover, passengers using this customer-centric webtool are now able to view fares to their preferred routes at a glance, value-added services and payment options available for their country of purchase under travel information. The new website also offers special assistance, baggage handling and other general information to aid the customer make an informed decision. Under the experience category, the website offers information about the airport, cabin details and mobile application download instructions.

SriLankan Airlines FlySmiLes members can also login to the website with their credentials and redeem their points as they wish. Members are also facilitated to earn miles as they book their travel on the website.

Head of Information Technology of SriLankan Airlines, Chamara Perera added, “The relaunching of the website with new features in the air travel industry is a timely initiative undertaken by the Airline at a time international travel is being relaxed for air travellers. We consider the new features would enable our stakeholders including our customers to gain the information they need by looking at a glance. We look forward to receiving our customers’ feedback and are very much certain the website’s new outlook would be a great influence on our customers to fly with us. This is the first phase shift of the transition as we will be continuously improving the online experience of our valued customers with the industry best digital technologies embedded with greater mobility to enable more passenger-centric personalised travel.”

The new features not only provide customers information but a unique, convenient, and flexible experience when visiting our website. The customer support feature includes a virtual chat assistant which provides users with updated travel information on Covid-19 and the option of contacting a travel assistant with just a click through the 24-hour chat assistance available on the website.

In this time and age when contactless experiences are preferred, the National Carrier’s website provides users with the ease of surfing to fulfill their travel requirements with added convenience as an advanced purchasing tool.

“Visitors to srilankan.com will have a whole new experience with a number of features for them to easily find best offers and lowest fares on the website. We expect to provide more benefits to our online passengers and to make their booking process simpler and more interactive,” stated Conrad Reshantha, Manager IT Projects and Systems Integrations of SriLankan Airlines.

Being on par with the latest digital best practices and trends, the website is expected to gain higher visibility on the World Wide Web, increasing its brand presence. The new srilankan.com is dynamic and adapted to the needs of the international traveller, enhancing their convenience with a better experience online.

The innovative website is also connected across all major social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. In this manner, the airline constantly interacts with its passengers to provide a more personalized digital experience.

Visitors are encouraged to tour the website and sign up for the SriLankan Airlines newsletter to receive the latest promotions and updates from the Airline.

srilankan.com, the Airline’s official website offers many benefits to passengers who reserve their tickets online such as the ability to cancel tickets within 24 hours of booking without any penalties and competitive and transparent fares to over 113 destinations worldwide. The website offers a variety of flexibilities including flexible cancellation and date change plans to its customers who book their tickets online, ensuring convenience and dependability.