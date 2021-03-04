Sputnik V approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) of Sri Lanka has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, manufactured by Russia.

Acting Health Minister Channa Jayasumana said the Expert Committee of the NMRA had approved the vaccine.

He further said Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

Chief Executive Officer of the NMRA Dr. Kamal Jayasinghe earlier stated that as of now the NMRA has received applications seeking approval for the use of India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, Sputnik 5 vaccine from Russia and Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Dr. Kamal Jayasinghe said that while there had been some discussions with Pfizer with regards to the Pfizer-biontech vaccine, he said the NMRA has not yet received an application from Pfizer.

The Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for usage in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, health authorities approved the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Sri Lanka has already received nearly one million does of the vaccine to date, and has commenced the administration of the vaccine to vulnerable groups, including the public. (Colombo Gazette)