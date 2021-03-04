SLIM signs MoU with the Faculty of Management, Uva Wellassa University

The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Faculty of Management (FOM) of the Uva Wellassa University to offer a gold medal and a scholarship to the best marketing student of the Entrepreneurship and Management Degree program. The MoU was signed by the SLIM Treasurer / Chairman – Research, Education, Policy & Strategy, Dr. Jayantha N Dewasiri and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera.

The MoU is valid for a period of five years from the date of execution. SLIM will offer a gold medal and a 100% scholarship to the Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing Management for an outstanding performance of the best student of the Marketing Management discipline, Entrepreneurship and Management Degree program at the Department of Management Sciences, Faculty of Management, Uva Wellassa University. In addition, SLIM will grant students of FOM, Uva Wellassa University who have successfully graduated from the ‘of Entrepreneurship and Management’ degree programme and who satisfy the prevalent entry criteria, to directly enroll for the Postgraduate Diploma in the Marketing Management programme with special concessionary rates where applicable at the discretion of SLIM. Further, SLIM will facilitate the staff members and students of FOM, Uva Wellassa University to participate in workshops, seminars and trainings organized by SLIM, so as to benefit from eminent personalities in Business and Marketing at a concessionary rate. Also, the Faculty of Management of the Uva Wellassa University will permit SLIM to be engaged in activities like presentations at events, career guidance programmes and guest sessions organized by the institution.

SLIM Chairman- Research, Education, Policy and Strategy/ Treasurer, Dr. Jayantha N. Dewasiri, Vice-Chancellor of the Uva Wellassa University, Professor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera, Head of the Department of Management Sciences, Ms. Y.M.C. Gunaratne and Professor Imali N. Fernando were present at the ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Uva Wellassa University, Professor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera stated, “It is indeed a great pleasure to join hands with the national body for marketing in enhancing professional competencies of our management graduates. I strongly believe that national universities should collaborate with professional institutions for academic and professional integrity as this may help to reduce the discrepancies within academia and the industry.”

SLIM Chairman of Education, Research, Policy and Strategy Dr. Jayantha N Dewasiri stated, “SLIM has always campaigned for high professional standards, greater recognition for the profession and marketing excellence in Sri Lanka through education, training and development. SLIM has been recognized as one of the finest professional educational institutes which has produced many highly competent marketers that have benefited the nation. Through this collaboration with one of the best marketing faculties in the country, we aim to continue this service and produce highly trained professionals and excellent marketers for our nation.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, SLIM’s President Roshan Fernando said, “As the national body for Marketing in Sri Lanka, SLIM has the credentials and capacity to conduct pioneering educational programmes for the marketing fraternity of Sri Lanka. SLIM is providing this exceptional opportunity to expand and elevate the knowledge of the graduates of the Faculty of Management at the Uva Wellassa University and contribute to develop and promote future marketers in the country. SLIM hopes to continue its commitment towards working with the marketing fraternity in the country and provide them with the highest levels of support in enhancing their skills and performance.”

Commenting about the collaboration, SLIM Vice President Nuwan Gamage stated, “The Marketing fraternity in Sri Lanka has kept confidence in SLIM’s educational programmes since these programmes effectively contribute towards enhancing the performance of marketers in the industry. The educational pathway created by SLIM’s professional programmes would aid in steering the careers of the graduates of the Uva Wellassa University and gear them to step into international platforms and stand as equals with their global counterparts’’.

SLIM CEO/Executive Director Sanath Senanayake stated that, as the national body for marketing, SLIM plays a vital role in imparting marketing education to the nation. “We are delighted and happy to provide a 100% scholarship and a gold medal for the best student of Entrepreneurship and Management Degree programme in the discipline of Marketing Management”.

SLIM is the national body for marketing in Sri Lanka and has been promoting marketing excellence and elevating the status of marketing since 1970. It is a member of the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL), Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka (OPA) and Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL). SLIM also has received ISO 9001:2015 certification in recognition of its superior quality management system and ISO 29990:2010 for Learning Service Provider (LSP), providing non-formal education and training services.