Sanath insists he did no wrong to obtain vaccine

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya today insisted he had not sought influence to obtain the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking to Colombo Gazette, Jayasuriya said that he had only sought the assistance of the health authorities as there was no vaccine center in his area.

He said he had contacted Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva and requested assistance as there was no vaccine center in Thimbirigasyaya.

According to Jayasuriya, he was directed to a vaccine center in Borella from where he eventually obtained the vaccine.

Jayasuriya said that he was being unfairly targeted for obtaining the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva has reportedly been transferred to another Ministry.

The transfer is reported to have been sanctioned over his alleged involvement in the vaccination of Sanath Jayasuriya.

When inquired in this regard, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle told Colombo Gazette that she had heard reports of the transfer.

She said however, the decision is yet to be officially communicated to her, and as such she is unaware of the specifics of the alleged transfer.

Earlier, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette the decision to vaccinate former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya is being looked into.

General Shavendra Silva said authorities were investigating as to how Jayasuriya was included among those to be given priority for the vaccine.

He said Jayasuriya may have been included if he was found to be in an area demarcated as vulnerable. (Colombo Gazette)