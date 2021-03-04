Parliament to debate report on Easter attacks on March 10

Parliament is to debate the report on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks on 10th March.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Parliament business committee when it met today.

The Committee chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has decided to commence the debate on the Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter attacks on Wednesday (10).

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said accordingly, the Government will move the Adjournment Debate on the PCoI Report.

He said Parliament Sittings will be held on 09th and 10th of March as decided at the Committee meeting.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene on March 9th at 10.00 a.m. and time will be allotted for questions for oral answers by the Members of Parliament from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Dasanayake said the Adjourned debate on Regulations under the National Gem and Jewellery Authority Act, a Regulation under the Foreign Exchange Act and Two Orders under the Export Development Act will be taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

He said the matter was decided by the Party Leaders during the Committee meeting.

The Secretary General of Parliament further said the Notice of Motion by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus to establish a Select Committee to look into and report to the Parliament its recommendations on women’s rights is also scheduled to be presented to the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Motion brought in by Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna regarding the violation of women’s rights and the promotion of gender equality will be held from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m on 09th March.

Although the Prime Minister’s questions for 10th March will not be scheduled, time will be allotted for questions for oral answers by the Members of Parliament from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The Secretary General of Parliament said the Adjournment debate on the Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack will be taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. thereafter.

Dhammika Dasanayake further said that there will be no Parliament sittings on Friday, 12th March. (Colombo Gazette)