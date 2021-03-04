Myanmar sees deadliest day as 38 protesters killed

Reports from inside Myanmar spoke of security forces opening fire on large crowds in a number of cities, including Yangon, with little warning.

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, were among those who were killed, Save the Children said. A 19-year-old woman was also said to be among the dead.

At least six people were reportedly shot dead during a protest in Monywa in central Myanmar. At least 30 others were wounded in the unrest, a local journalist told Reuters.

A volunteer medic told AFP news agency in Myingyan that at least 10 people had been injured there. “They fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds,” they said.

“They didn’t spray us with water cannon, [there was] no warning to disperse, they just fired their guns,” one protester in the city told Reuters.

In Mandalay, a student protester told the BBC that demonstrators were killed near her house.

“I think around 10am or 10.30, police and soldiers came to that area and then they started to shoot at civilians. They didn’t give any warning to the civilians.

“They just came out and they started to shoot. They used rubber bullets but they also used live bullets to kill civilians in a violent way.”

The military has not commented on the reported deaths.

As world powers view Myanmar’s crisis with growing unease, the country’s military said it was ready to withstand sanctions and isolation after its coup,

Ms Schraner Burgener has urged the UN to take “very strong measures” against the generals. The UN envoy warned of such punitive action in a conversation with Myanmar’s deputy military chief.

In response, “the answer was: ‘We have to learn to walk with only few friends’,” Ms Schraner Burgener told reporters in New York.