Immersed365 launches tech-marketing solutions with a difference

Ushering in a new era of affordable Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Data-driven Marketing.

Intensifying competition and the uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 has left businesses seeking new ways of attracting and engaging customers. While technology-based marketing has been within the reach of brands with bigger budgets, there is a an emerging need for a company that makes technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Data-driven Marketing accessible to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

The launch of Immersed365’s operations in Sri Lanka aims to address these very gaps in the market. Backed by a team of experienced professionals from marketing, creative and event management industries, Immersed365 offers the latest in technology-based marketing – from virtual tours and augmented reality through to interactive videos and marketing support.

Speaking about the launch of the company, Immersed365’s Co-Founder, Buddhika Karunasekara, had this to say: “We are really excited to launch Immersed365 in Sri Lanka. We are confident that we will be able to make a lasting impression on Sri Lanka’s business landscape by developing tailored, customer-centric solutions that propel businesses forward”.

Shedding further light on the company’s goals, he said: “Our mission is to make technology-based marketing accessible to businesses regardless of their size or the stage of growth they’re in”.

In a bid to further strengthen the tech start-up ecosystem in the island, the team at Immersed365 has introduced marketing solutions geared at supporting tech start-ups specialising in Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technology.

The company has garnered interest internationally, and has signed up businesses in Australia and the United Kingdom.