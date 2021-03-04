Government wants part on forced cremations removed from resolution

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lankan Government has requested the Core Group on Sri Lanka to remove the part on forced cremations from the resolution tabled at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

C.A. Chandraprema, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations Office at Geneva told the Core Group at an informal discussion that the reference on forced cremations must be removed because the issue was obsolete now that the policy has been reversed.

The Government had this week permitted burials of coronavirus Muslim victims.

At the informal discussions, Sri Lanka also strongly rejected claims in the resolution of militarisation in the country, saying that retired military officers, some of whom had worked in the private sector after leaving the military had every right to be picked to serve in the Government.

Sri Lanka also argued that the claim about early warnings of a deteriorating human rights situation was highly exaggerated and speculative.

Chandraprema also accused the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of being funded by countries sponsoring the resolution on Sri Lanka adding that OHCHR is not independent and is partial. (Colombo Gazette)