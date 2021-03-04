DNA test to confirm identity of headless body found in bag

A DNA test is to be carried out to confirm the identity of the headless body found in a bag in Colombo.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that DNA samples will be taken from the close relatives of the young woman who was killed.

He said that the Police have also yet to locate the head of the woman.

Investigators have found blood in the room of the guest house where the woman was killed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that further investigations revealed the policeman accused of killing the young woman, had purchased a bag and a knife while they were staying in the guest house.

The headless corpse has been identified as that of a 30-year-old woman from Kuruvita.

The policeman who had brought the corpse of the woman in a bag to Colombo had committed suicide.

A Police Sub Inspector attached to the Buttala Police had been identified as the man who brought the corpse in a bag to Dam Street.

The Sub Inspector has been found dead hanging near his house in Badulkumbura.

DIG Ajith Rohana said it is believed the policeman committed suicide.

Investigations revealed that the policeman and the woman had moved into a guest house on 28th February in Hanwella.

On 1st March only the suspect had been seen leaving the guest house with a travelling bag in which the headless corpse of the woman was stuffed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigations revealed the murder was committed in the guest house.

He said the policeman had stepped out of the guest house while they were staying there and purchased the travelling bag and a knife.

The corpse was found inside a travelling bag abandoned at Dam Street in Colombo.

CCTV footage showed the policeman moving around the area with the bag before abandoning it.

The suspect had transported the bag in a bus operating from Hanwella.

The bus driver and conductor had confirmed that the suspect had travelled in the bus with the bag.

The body was found inside the bag close to the Gas Works Junction on Dam Street in Colombo.

The Police said the body was wrapped in polythene and stuffed inside the travelling bag. (Colombo Gazette)