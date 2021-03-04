CEB disregards concession offered to hotels

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has disregarded a concession offered to hotels on the payment of electricity bills.

The Tourism Ministry has received complaints of the electricity supply of some hotels being disconnected by the CEB for non- payment of electricity bills.

The Government had earlier offered concessions to the tourism sector on the payment of electricity bills as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On 29th May 2020, the Cabinet had approved various concessions to hotels registered under the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority that were severely affected due to the pandemic.

A decision was taken to grant an amnesty period of one year to settle outstanding electricity bill payments and to provide further concessions during the pandemic.

The amnesty period was thereafter further extended for another six months, while the Government is currently considering further extending it.

However, the Ministry of Power has received multiple complaints claiming that CEB branch offices have disconnected power to certain hotels, disregarding the Government approved concessions. (Colombo Gazette)