Vaccines promised under COVAX facility expected soon

The COVID-19 vaccines promised under the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization is expected to be received soon.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters today that the stock of vaccines is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by next week.

He said the Government will commence administering the vaccine to vulnerable groups identified under the COVAX facility guidelines, after it receives the stock of vaccines.

The Deputy Director General of Health Services said health authorities will inform area residents on the vaccination process and designated vaccination centres.

He said those who miss the opportunity to receive the vaccine on the allocated day can inform their relevant area health official and obtain an alternative day to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Hemantha Herath further requested the people to refrain from unnecessarily crowding the vaccination centres.

He assured that the vaccine will be provided to all those approved to receive it.

Dr. Herath urged the public to remain patient and to extend their support to health authorities with regard to the vaccination programme.

Commenting on the ongoing vaccination programme, the Deputy Director General of Health Services said a total of 553, 821 individuals have been vaccinated to date, since the vaccination programme was commenced in Sri Lanka in January.

He said in the Western Province, a total of 44,546 individuals were vaccinated as of yesterday.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said the vaccination in the Western Province, targeting the Gampaha, Colombo, and Kalutara districts will continue. (Colombo Gazette)