Students sitting exam face risk of contracting Covid

Students sitting for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination face a risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the distribution of leaflets outside examination centres, the Police warned.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said they have received information of people distributing leaflets on private tuition classes outside examination centres.

He said the group targets students who are leaving the various examination centres after completing their exam for the day.

Pointing out that the distribution of leaflets is a violation of the Quarantine Law, DIG Rohana said stern action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

He further said the Commissioner General of Examinations has also instructed the Police to initiate action against people distributing leaflets outside examination centres.

The Police Spokesman said the gathering of people and distribution of leaflets poses a risk of the students sitting for the examination contracting COVID-19.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged students leaving the examination centres to refrain from engaging with people distributing leaflets and not to obtain any leaflets.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination commenced on the 1st of March and will continue till the 11th of March, 2021. (Colombo Gazette)