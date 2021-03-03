Seylan Bank partners Zimantra Leisure

Seylan Bank announced its partnership with Zimantra Leisure Center, Battaramulla, to facilitate recurring payments for the first time in Sri Lanka. Through this partnership, Seylan Bank will provide merchant portal services to Zimantra Leisure, enabling its customers to make membership payments in a hassle-free manner.

The fully-fledged digital platform is customizable and allows merchants to keep track of their payments and clients’ spend history, and aids in overall financial reconciliations. Seylan Merchant Portal allows Zimantra members to activate recurring payments such as Gym membership fees seamlessly via a safe, digital payment gateway.

Zimantra Leisure is a full-service sports and leisure center in Battaramulla, Sri Lanka. The center offers an integrated selection of Zimantra-branded programmes, services and products which include strength and cardio training, personal training, competitive sports training, studio classes, spa services and products.

Being at the forefront of digital trade in the banking sector of Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, believes in enabling the business community of Sri Lanka with tools to suit modern-day digital commerce. Through the use of the Seylan Merchant Portal platform, the bank aims to enhance customer experience and convenience through innovative digital transformations.