Protest launched in Iranaitivu against proposal

Residents of Iranaitivu Island in the Gulf of Mannar staged a protest today against a proposal to bury the bodies of COVID-19 victims on the island.

The Government yesterday announced that a plot of land on the island has been selected to carryout burials of Covid victims.

The Government also announced that six more locations, including Mannar and Ampara have also been considered for the burial of Covid victims.

Since the announcement, residents in Iranaitivu have opposed moves to bury Covid victims in the island.

According to reports, some local residents have closed graves dug by the Navy to bury Covid victims.

Tamil politicians have also objected to attempts to bury Muslim coronavirus victims in Iranaitivu.

The protest is being staged, amidst calls by the Opposition, civil society, and the Muslim community urging the Government to permit the burial of Muslim Covid victims.

The remains of all COVID-19 victims have been cremated to-date under the existing health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)