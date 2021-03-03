Patient reported missing from hospital after testing positive for Covid

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A Covid infected individual has been reported missing from the Elpitiya Base Hospital since yesterday.

The hospital administration told Colombo Gazette that the man is a resident of Wellawatte and had been hospitalized for another illness.

However, a PCR test conducted on the man had revealed he had contracted COVID-19.

The hospital administration said the patient was found to be missing when they had attempted to isolate him.

They said the patient was admitted to Ward No-2 of the Elpitiya Base hospital.

The hospital administration further said the Elpitiya Police has been informed to locate the missing patient. (Colombo Gazette)