Nations Trust Bank takes the lead in transforming Sri Lanka’s digital economy

Nations Trust Bank and the Department for Registration of Persons (DRP) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), enabling the Bank to digitally verify the customers’ identity through the information held by the DRP upon the consent of the customer. The progressive digital customer verification process will take away the cumbersome traditional Know Your Customer (KYC) process which includes ID card verification, face verification and document verification for proof of address.

The signing took place on March 2nd 2021 with officials present from both parties including Mr. P Viyani Gunathilake, Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons and Mr. Randil Boteju, Senior Vice President – Sales & Digital Banking of Nations Trust Bank. This new process will transform the Bank’s customer-centric approach to enhance the customer experience and provide a seamless digital banking service. With the recent push for digital solutions across the country, the Bank remains fully committed to taking the nation to the next level by joining forces with government institutions such as the DRP, to create a digitally enabled Sri Lanka.

