HMD Global’s latest affordable & family – friendly smartphone, Nokia 1.4 introduced in Sri Lanka

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones introduces the latest budget-friendly smartphone Nokia 1.4, to Sri Lanka. Nokia 1.4 comes with a fresh design with 3 stunning colours – Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord. Nokia 1.4 is design as a family-friendly device which allows family members to stay connected and manage/ balance the family – work life easily, amidst the current climate. Boasting an impressive of 6.51 inches edge-to-edge screen, Nokia 1.4 is the largest ever device to feature on a Nokia 1 series.

HMD Global’s Head of Pan Asia Ravi Kunwar said

“With needs continuing to grow, we wanted to create a reliable and enjoyable experience that truly benefits all family members without adding to any household financial pressures – thus, we introduced Nokia 1.4 to cater to stay connected with your loved ones while managing worklife.

Be it managing work emails, paying bills or keeping the kids busy with online extracurricular activities, our designers addressed the fact that millions of families around the world are spending more time at home. In response, we increased the size of the screen on the Nokia Cable to the maximum capacity so parents, carers and children can stay connected and productive. To further enhance the photography experience – on top of the improvements already brought to you by Google’s AI on the Camera Go app, we also added a macro camera to capture epic close-ups at home or outdoors. All powered by Qualcomm®, a trusted industry leader, and encased in a tough, mishap-proof body with our signature two-day battery life1.”

The dual camera setup coupled with Camera Go app by Google take high quality photos, even under low light conditions, supports to capture precious family moments with Portrait Mode that lets you achieve professional-looking photos with blurred backgrounds. Use Night Mode to take colour-rich and crisp low-light shots without the need for flash. Helpful storage indicators will support in managing space in storing images.

Nokia’s improved 2-day long lasting battery life, Nokia 1.4 can support students with their online classes and employees carry on their daily online meetings & video calls without any disturbance or worry about the power consumption or frequent charging. For long video calls, streaming or playing games, there’s more than enough power to keep the whole family occupied.

The Nokia 1.4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and staying true to Nokia smartphone values, the Nokia 1.4 is ready for AndroidTM 11 (Go edition) and beyond. Offering a very user-friendly and clutter-free user interface for all applications and has a comprehensive storage space, which allows the user to switch between apps and store all the necessary data such as photos, music, school work or office documents conveniently. It offers a faster, more secure way of doing things with our unique Android promise and at least three years of security updates.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 1.4 is available in Sri Lanka in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk with 1GB/32GB RAM/ROM configurations for an affordable MRP LKR 22,650. 3GB/64GB will be available from March onwards.