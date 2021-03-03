German Embassy grants financial aid to Indira Cancer Trust to support cancer patients through a livelihood development project

Under its Micro Project scheme, the German Embassy in Colombo signed an agreement with Indira Cancer Trust to support the organization and its inspirational work with a grant of over Rs 2 million. The project titled ‘Vocational Training and Income Generation through Diriya Hala – Livelihood Development Program for patients with Cancer‘ focuses on improving the social and economic situations of the patients by strengthening their livelihood activities. The implementation of the project will be carried out in four measures. Besides financial support, the beneficiaries will be enrolled in training sessions that are conducted by experts in different fields to receive the required training prior to their start-ups. A separate group of patients will be provided with the equipment needed for their craft. Topped will be the support with the purchase of 2 vending stalls in the already established market place (Diriya Hala) for the sale of the produced goods of their choice.

The agreement for this project was signed on 22nd of February at the German Embassy between German Ambassador Holger Seubert, Chairperson of Indira Cancer Trust Dr Lanka Jayasuriya-Dissanayake and Trustee Mrs Yenuka Premaratne. Deputy Ambassador and Head of Economic Development Mr. Andreas Berg and Project Coordinator and Head of Culture Mrs Claudia Tietze also attended. During the signing Ambassador Seubert, who was briefed about the heartwarming stories of some of the patients in Sri Lanka, praised the life-changing work of the organization and wished them all the very best in their future endeavors.