First coronavirus vaccine jab gives 76 % protection

By Easwaran Rutnam

Health authorities say based on data, it has been noted that the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine gives an individual 76 percent protection from the coronavirus.

Speaking at a briefing organized by the Sri Lanka Medical Association, Dr. Dhanusha Dassanayake, Consultant Immunologist at the Medical Research Institute said that it has been noted that after the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine an individual can be protected from the virus between the 21st and 90th day.

“While the second dose is needed to be completely protected we have found that from the first dose an individual has some sort of protection,” she said.

The second dose of the vaccine is to be given in 10-12 weeks.

Dr. Dhanusha Dassanayake also said that the guideline issued is to ensure a person gets the same brand of vaccine for both doses.

She also said that the immediate reaction to the vaccine normally lasts for 48-72 hours, adding that it is mostly the younger generation who have experienced mild side effects.

Dr. Dhanusha Dassanayake said that there is also no evidence to prove that taking paracetamol to bring down the fever after the jab will reduce the impact of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deepa Gamage, Consultant Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health said that the AstraZeneca vaccine has been found to be safe.

She said that scientific research has found that the vaccine will drastically reduce the transmission of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)