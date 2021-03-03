Double XL launches first ever virtual shopping experience platform in Sri Lanka

Stepping into the future of retail shopping

The power of online commerce, also known as ecommerce, has been on the rise since the pandemic struck worldwide. In its wake, the retail landscape of the globe has evolved from a feature that shoppers tended to indulge in occasionally, to one that is fast becoming the next big thing – virtual shopping.

Established in the year 2010, Double XL pioneers in catering to the plus-size population of Sri Lanka. As a brand that grew to break the stigma around plus-sized clothing, Double XL has remained consistent in offering their customers comfort, unique designs, style and quality manufactured clothing for over a decade. The brand is the first in Sri Lanka to embrace plus-size with their tagline ‘Beauty Comes In All Sizes.’ Focused on plus-size designs and clothing, the label has now grown and become consonant with a flagship store for plus-size fashion, housing within itself their latest premium brand DXL Exclusive.

Founder/Director Adhisha Dahanayaka, Priyan Senerath and Deminthe Dahanayake are ready to step into the future of retail shopping and recently launched the first ever virtual shopping experience platform in Sri Lanka.

“There seemed to be a dire need for an evolving retail experience, and as many customers are naturally reluctant to physically visit a store, this idea is a great way to offer them a unique and effective experience,” Adhisha stated. With the introduction of a virtual shopping experience, the brand is ready to offer their customers a flawless service.

Customers can dial a hotline which connects them to the store and can make an appointment for a virtual shopping experience. An agent will then get in touch with the customer via video call. This agent will walk around the store giving the customer a look at what is available. When a customer has picked out his or her preferences, the agent will then measure the selections to ensure they fit and if needed also place them on a mannequin for the customer to have an idea of what the clothes would look like when tried on. When the selections are finalised and the customer has chosen their payment option, the clothes will be steam sanitised, packaged and delivered right to their doorstep.

One day service and cash on delivery payments are offered to those around the country; whereas customers out of Colombo will receive their orders within two to five days’ time, online bank payment methods are also available. Double XL is happy to offer international shipping.

Double XL believes shopping online can be quite a challenge, especially for plus-sized individuals, they hope to give their customers a unique virtual shopping experience at the convenience of their homes. Although the experience will not be 100% realistic, this is indeed a step towards closing the gap between online and in-store shopping experiences.

Customers can dial (011) 2 599 999 to set up an appointment between 10am and 7pm with agents in both the Double XL, Duplication Road and DXL Exclusive outlet at One Galle Face.