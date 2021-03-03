Colombo Magistrate jails man accused of raping teen

An individual at a private child development center has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today sentenced the man to 12 years rigorous imprisonment.

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) said the man was arrested based on a complaint filed on the incident.

The special Police Unit of the NCPA had commenced investigations into the incident.

The case filed at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by the Attorney General was taken up for hearing today.

The court sentenced the suspect to 12 years rigorous imprisonment, and ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs. 250,000 to the victim.

The man, who is a resident of Pita Kotte, was also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000.

The Court further warned that the sentence may be extended to another 04 years rigorous imprisonment if the suspect fails to settle the compensation to the victim. (Colombo Gazette)