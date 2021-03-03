Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts introduces exclusive wedding packages at The Wedding Show 2021

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality brand announced its ‘island weddings’ concept offering great value additions and special promotions spanning over 20 wedding venues throughout Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Cinnamon Bentota Beach and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon exclusively for bookings at The Wedding Show 2021, from 05 to 07 March at the BMICH.

Attendees in search of the perfect wedding venue are able to choose from Cinnamon Grand Colombo’s – majestic ballroom, elegant courtyard, open garden spaces and a unique open-air space with a Sri Lankan village experience; as well as Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo’s – lavish ballrooms, an open poolside terrace, an enchanting banquet on a floating boat, or a lovely garden by the lake. The stunning beach resorts also make for ideal destination weddings with Cinnamon Bentota Beach and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon offering versatile and grand indoor and outdoor venues.

Speaking with Vice President Marketing and Events, at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Dileep Mudadeniya, stated “A wedding is an extra special moment in everyone’s life. We have conceptualized and developed a range of new services and offerings to make this special day unique and memorable. With the diversity in our locations coupled with unparalleled service and a variety of food and beverages to offer, we are committed to making a difference for every event. We can not only provide stunning locations for all types of celebrations across our entire portfolio in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, but we can also offer special tailor-made honeymoon packages for newly wedded couples. What’s more, our world-class banquet team will ensure that every aspect of the special occasion is artfully curated to suit the needs and personal preferences of every couple.”

Concluding, Mudadeniya, stated: “Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts will be the only brand at this exhibition that can offer attendees such a vast selection of banquet venues and menus for wedding events, for their proposals, engagements, registrations, bridal showers, wedding and homecomings. By participating as a chain of hotels and resorts, we will be providing a comprehensive service that allows for couples to make informed decisions in a far more efficient and affordable manner.”

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is Sri Lanka’s largest hotel owner with a portfolio of 15 hotels and resorts in both Sri Lanka and the Maldives with a passion for style and a penchant for fun. Adding to its portfolio, the much-anticipated project valued at USD 1 Billion – Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort, will be opening in December 2021.