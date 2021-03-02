Vision Care opens 60th branch at Medihelp Hospital in Homagama

Staying on its dynamic expansion strategy, Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s premier eye care solutions provider, opened its 60th branch at Medihelp Hospital located at 69, High-level road, Homagama. Present at the momentous opening were Chief Guest Dr. Prasad Pathirana – Eye Surgeon, Horana Base Hospital and Chandika Wijesiriwardana – Executive Director, Medihelp Hospitals, who graced the event.

Vision Care has entered into a strategic partnership with Medihelp Hospitals to enhance the hospital’s eye care offering. Vision Care is focused on expanding its optical services to selected Medihelp Hospitals’ locations, thereby eventually covering all major districts in the country. The new location offers a wide collection of affordable eyewear and specialised services such as primary eye examination, refraction, contact lens assessment, eye pressure diagnostics, hearing aids and other related services.

All Vision Care branches have been maintaining the highest standards in safety and hygiene based on the strict guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government authorities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 29 years of service excellence, Vision Care’s curated range of high quality branded sunglasses and frames offer a host of attractive designs to suit every requirement, and preference. Vision Care also offers the service of experienced eye care professionals to examine your eyes, incorporating state-of- the-art equipment to diagnose the vision problem with high precision. In addition, they are also able to provide sunglasses with prescribed lenses after eye testing has been conducted.