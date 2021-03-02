SJB ready to work with UNP at PC polls

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has announced it is willing to work with the United National Party (UNP) for the upcoming Provincial Council (PC) elections.

SJB General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara told reporters today that the party will only work with UNP members who have not been accused of fraud or corruption.

Pointing out that the SJB MPs are all former UNPers, MP Bandara said the SJB had to be formed due to certain key issues with the UNP.

He said however, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya does not have any issues with the UNP at present.

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara highlighted that the previous Parliamentary elections have shown where the UNP stands in the public’s view.

He said despite this factor, the SJB is willing to work with clean politicians from the United National Party.

Commenting on the Provincial Council elections, MP Bandara said the SJB is ready to contest the elections.

Stating that the party has commenced the issuance of applications for candidates to represent the party, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that they have been repeatedly urging the Government to refrain from delaying the election and to hold it as soon as possible.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya yesterday issued an open call for potential candidates to contest the upcoming provincial council (PC) elections.

Speaking to reporters, National Organiser of the SJB, Tissa Attanayake called on the public willing to enter the political field to contest the elections by representing the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)