Seven more deaths linked to coronavirus reported

Seven more deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported today, the Government said.

The Government Information Department quoted the Director General of Health Services as confirming seven new deaths linked to the virus.

The latest deaths took the death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka to 483 today.

Of the seven deaths, one is an 87-year-old female resident of Colombo 15. She had died at her residence.

The second victim is an 89-year-old female resident of Colombo 05.

The third victim is a 78-year-old female resident of Colombo 15. She died while undergoing treatment at the General Hospital in Colombo.

The fourth victim is a 73-year-old male resident of Piliandala. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fifth victim is a 63-year-old female resident of Pilimathalawa. She died at the Theldeniya Base Hospital.

The sixth victim is a 63-year-old male resident of Colombo 02. He died at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The seventh victim is a 63-year-old male from Galewela. He died at the Theldeniya Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)