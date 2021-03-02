ReMAtics elevates client offering with News Publisher partnership

ReMAtics, a platform connecting skilled Sri Lankan freelance professionals to clients in the financial research space, has announced a partnership with corporate communications agency, News Publisher, to launch its new service offering – Thought Leadership Content Creation. Under this service, ReMAtics will develop thought leadership content on behalf of its clients to be published in print/online media publications by utilizing News Publisher’s expertise in the media sphere.

ReMAtics was founded with the objective of providing quality remote working opportunities to local freelancers, whilst providing corporates globally with access to top talent and expertise in financial and macro research, financial modelling and written content. Thought leadership content developed by ReMAtics enables organizations to share their expertise on researched industry data, elevate the leadership profile and thereby develop a reputation as a trustworthy source of industry insights.

News Publisher Online is the first and only press release distribution in Sri Lanka – a web platform that provides users access to all national media editors through the simplicity of an upload and click option. News Publisher works with industry experts to deliver the best in quality communication solutions through public relations, social media, BTL options, digital media marketing, video production, event management and content targeting platforms. Adopting a modern business model, News Publisher offers high quality corporate communication solutions, via a traditional marketing agency concept coupled with collaborative agency policies.

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership, to combine ReMAtics’ expertise in producing high-quality thought pieces with News Publisher’s proven expertise in the media sphere to provide clients with a unique offering” said ReMAtics Co-Founder and CEO, Amani Iqbal. “The ReMAtics team comes with a combined content writing experience of 25 years both locally and internationally and this partnership is part of our promise to continuously add value to our clients.”

Fiona Nanayakkara, Founder of News Publisher, commenting on the partnership “The partnership between these two entities will be fruitful as both cumulative strengths will allow clients to receive a gamut of services focused on efficiency, return on investment and innovation. News Publisher and ReMAtics will be a great fit, as both companies believe in forward thinking, rewards productivity and high quality. The gig economy transformation will enable us to have access to experts around the world and give them the opportunity to work regardless of their location,”

The partnership between ReMAtics and News Publisher Online was signed recently by ReMAtics Co-Founder and COO, Mangalee Goonetilleke and News Publisher, Founder Fiona Nanayakkara in Colombo.