Police warn public failing to wear face masks in Colombo

The Police have warned that action will be taken against the public who fail to wear face masks, especially in Colombo.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the Police have received reports of people violating the Quarantine Law within Colombo.

He said reports have been received on individuals gathering in Colombo and failing to wear face masks during the meetup.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Police have been instructed to conduct special operations to take action against those who fail to adhere to the health guidelines on COVID-19 in public.

He requested the public to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and to wash or sanitize their hands regularly when in public. (Colombo Gazette)