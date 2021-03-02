eMarketingEye marks 14 years of excellence as Sri Lanka’s leading digital marketing agency

eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com), the award-winning Digital Marketing Agency and a pioneer in the Asian region specializing in the Hospitality industry, is celebrating 14 years of excellence as Sri Lanka’s leading digital marketing agency.

eMarketingEye was able to record the most successful financial year to date on the year ending 31st March 2020. This gave the company renewed confidence to successfully navigate the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic

During the past 12 months, the eMarketingEye team spent countless hours streamlining internal processes and laying the foundation for the future under the “new normal” so that it’s fully-prepared to provide a rapid response to any new requirements by its large client base. This resulted in the company launching several new products to further diversify its portfolio. These include VouchersEye, Sri Lanka’s first-ever Online Hotel Voucher System and an easy, customized voucher system for hotels to sell a range of vouchers, packages and experiences online as well as GiftsEye, an eGift Certificate System that enables customers to easily purchase an eGift certificate of the hotels for offerings such as a room, dining and spa to gift their loved ones instantly. Both solutions have been successfully implemented for around 50 hotels locally and internationally. Additionally, RestaurantsEye, an Online Ordering System for restaurants to enter the online space by deploying a fully-fledged e-commerce store, is widely used by top hotels as their online ordering platform for restaurants.

With the latest developments, the company launched a recruitment drive expanding its digital, social media and technology teams and is now in the final phase of finalizing the new additions to its dynamic team of digital marketers and technology experts. Another notable achievement was getting the eMarketingEye Digital team certified with the Green, Blue and Black Belt Certifications by Google Digital Guru programme for 2020. The certification was awarded for each individual after multiple rounds of workshops and training sessions followed by several online examinations conducted by Google.

eMarketingEye capped off a successful year by adding to its growing collection of awards by winning multiple awards recently, further cementing its standing as the most awarded Digital Marketing Agency in Sri Lanka with over 240 awards. These include the “SME Export Brand of the Year” at the SLIM Brand Excellence 2020 and 3 Awards at the prestigious HSMAI Adrian Awards for Digital Marketing Campaigns carried out for local and international clients.

Also, eMarketingEye is listed as the only digital agency among the “40 Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka 2020” by Great Place to Work (GPTW) Sri Lanka. It stands testament to the company’s desire to not only strive to achieve the best for its clientele but its employees as well. The company was also recognised as “10 Best Workplaces for Millennials in Sri Lanka 2020” and “10 Best Small and Medium IT/ITES Workplaces in Sri Lanka 2020”. It is indeed a noteworthy achievement for eMarketingEye to be in this elite group and it proves the staff’s perseverance and team spirit amidst many challenges along with their trust in the company and the pride they have in what they do.

eMarketingEye CEO Rajitha Dahanayake stated, “As a digital marketing specialist for hospitality and industry leader in Sri Lanka and the Asian region, it is our responsibility to lead the way by constantly innovating and showing leadership to the whole industry as to the best way they can navigate these uncharted waters by leveraging technology. Despite the tough circumstances for the local Tourism industry in 2019, the 2019/20 financial year was our best year in terms of revenue and performance and this undoubtedly gave us the belief to face the uncertainty of the pandemic with great confidence. Over the past 14 years since inception, we have expanded our footprint in the APAC region with clients from Singapore, Thailand, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Middle East and Australia. With over 1,000 client engagements, 90% of our clients are from the Hospitality industry while 70% of the business is generated from overseas markets. We manage over USD 10 million of ad spend annually on behalf of our clients.”

eMarketingEye is the largest digital marketing agency in Sri Lanka and the only one specialising in the Travel and Hospitality industry. Established in 2007, the agency has grown to be one of the best in the Asian region over the past 14 years, having gained international recognition for demystifying the technological aspects of digital marketing and introducing performance-driven campaigns with measurable results. eMarketingEye offers the total range of digital marketing services from Website Design and Development to performance-driven Search Marketing and Social Media solutions along with an array of innovative digital products. In addition to being a Google Premier Partner, the company is Sri Lanka’s first Google Marketing Platform Partner certified in Search Ads 360 and Analytics, one of the first in the South East Asian region to earn this prestigious recognition. Having proudly served over 1,000 of the world’s best loved hospitality brands, executed over 4,500 projects and won over 240 awards during the past 14 years, eMarketingEye is widely considered to be a thought leader in Asia.