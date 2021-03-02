Crackdown on deforestation as climate change impacts Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Police is to launch special operations to crackdown on environmental crimes, especially deforestation.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the Police have received multiple reports on deforestation in various parts of the country.

He said the Police force has been put on alert to monitor and act against such crimes.

The Police will be conducting special operations in the future to prevent environmental crimes, and mainly deforestation, DIG Rohana said.

The Police Spokesman pointed out that climate change is impacting the world, and crimes such as deforestation are contributing to it.

DIG Ajith Rohana said therefore, special attention has been focused to minimize the damage caused to the environment in the country.

He said it was the responsibility of all citizens to protect the environment. (Colombo Gazette)