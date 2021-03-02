Airline direct distribution platform ‘AvtraDirect’ wins big at National ICT Awards 2020

Proavos Labs, a Sri Lankan based airline and travel services IT provider offering complete and new generation software solutions globally, was recently named the Gold winner under tourism and hospitality in the consumer category at the National ICT Awards – NBQSA 2020. Taking part in this for the first time, the company was also able to bag the overall Silver award for best quality innovative product.

This was in recognition of Avtra Direct; a revolutionary airline direct distribution platform built using latest web, mobile and cloud technologies. It offers an all-in-one solution for airlines, encompassing all direct channels.

Nasly Yoosuf, Proavos Lab’s CTO said for this occasion that “Proavos Labs is fully dedicated to exceptional customer service, intelligent aviation technological evolution and the delivery of advanced software solutions that power airlines globally. We are delighted to receive these awards as acknowledgment of our success in transforming our industry in a competitive field”

This breakthrough is a tribute to the commitment and tireless efforts of the highly talented and experienced team behind Proavos Labs, and its global customers that includes reputed airlines and airports and partners around the globe.

Avtra Direct comprises multiple smart modules such as various booking engines for travel agents, airline call center and head office, and corporate passengers, REST/SOAP API that comply with OpenTravel Alliance Standards and IATA NDC standards, Internet Booking Engines (IBE), and cross-platform mobile apps.

Established in 2017 by technology and aviation domain experts, Proavos Labs’ journey began with a Passenger Service System designed from the ground-up to support airlines of all sizes and operating models (LCC, FCC, and Hybrid). Today, it delivers world-class solutions incorporating the latest open technologies in the market. Its portfolio now includes a Departure Control System (DCS) designed for airports, Frequent Flyer Programme (FFP) for airline’s loyalty program and a comprehensive Online Travel Agent (OTA) platform for agencies.

Thanks to the vast wealth of in-house expertise, Proavos Labs is able to offer consultancy and support to help airlines achieve efficiency better and faster. It also hosts the state-of-the-art development center of AvtraSoft Limited, its global efforts trading company headquartered in Cyprus which supports its global sales and marketing teams across UAE, Malaysia, Cyprus and Serbia.

Offering highly competitive, cutting edge solutions that address the rapidly evolving sector needs, Proavos Labs today connects with many full service carriers to low cost carriers, airports, and travel agencies from around the world. It engages with airlines and airports from the Middle East, North Africa, East Asia, South America, and the CIS region.

The core strength of ProavosLabs is its team, carrying decades of experience in business consulting, software development, business intelligence, system integration, system support and maintenance. The team consists of young talent sourced from top universities in Sri Lanka, attracting some of the best in terms of technological and domain expertise.