President assures he will secure everybody’s right to live

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has assured that as the President of Sri Lanka, he is determined to secure everybody’s right to live life with dignity.

The President said everybody should be granted the right to live life with dignity regardless of age, gender, sexuality, race, physical appearance, and beliefs.

He issued the statement on Twitter to mark Zero Discrimination Day, which is commemorated today.

Responding to his message on Twitter, former Minister Mangala Samaraweera commended the President for his wisdom, and further said that it was ‘still not too late to walk the talk’.

“We should start by not labelling as traitors all those who have been wanting to secure everybody’s right to live life with dignity regardless of age, gender, sexuality, race and beliefs,” Samaraweera said. (Colombo Gazette)