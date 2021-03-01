Police warn residents disturbing students during exams

The Police have warned action will be taken against residents disturbing students sitting for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination commenced today and will continue till the 11th of March.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said action will be taken against those causing sound pollution during the examination.

He urged residents living close to examination centres to refrain from using their radios, cassette players and televisions with loud volumes.

DIG Rohana said the volume of all electronic equipment should be limited to within the premises of the residences.

The Police Spokesman said action will be taken against those found to be disturbing the students.

He further said the Police will conduct operations to support the Education and Health authorities during the period of the examination. (Colombo Gazette)