Maithripala mum on Easter attacks report 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has remained silent on the Easter Sunday attacks report.

When contacted by Daily Mirror, a spokesperson for Sirisena said that the former President did not wish to comment on the report at this moment.

He said that anyone can say anything but the former President had decided not to respond to the allegations in the report at this moment.

The report was compiled by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI), a commission appointed by Sirisena.

In the report the Presidential Commission has proposed criminal action against former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The report said based on the evidence, it is of the view that there is criminal liability on the part of former President Sirisena for the acts or omissions pertaining to the attacks.

The PCoI has recommended that the Attorney General (AG) consider instituting criminal proceedings against Sirisena under any suitable provision in the Penal Code.

The report further proposed that criminal action be instituted against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera as well.

The PCoI report has also held former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe accountable for the failure to prevent the attacks.