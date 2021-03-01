Health guidelines strictly enforced despite mass vaccination

The public have been urged to strictly adhere to health guidelines on COVID-19 despite receiving the Covishield vaccine.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said it was essential to follow the health guidelines even after receiving the Covid vaccine.

He said health authorities have pointed out that it is essential to strictly adhere to the health guidelines after being administered the coronavirus vaccine.

Therefore, he urged the public to continue wearing face masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

DIG Ajith Rohana further requested the public to continue washing their hands or sanitize them on a regular basis.

Earlier, it was reported that many people who had received the first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine were undertaking travels across the country.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva warned that the first dose of vaccine alone was not enough to safeguard oneself from the virus.

General Shavendra Silva too warned the public to strictly adhere to the health guidelines, despite having received the COVID-19 vaccination. (Colombo Gazette)