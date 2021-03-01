Health authorities assure no shortage of vaccines

Health authorities today assured there was no shortage of vaccines and that all those who must get the vaccine will be given the jab.

Deputy Director-General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the vaccination process is continuing in the Western Province.

He said that the vaccination process is being focused on high risk areas in the Western Province, particularly in the Colombo District as well as the Gampaha and Kalutara districts.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that while the vaccination process was going ahead smoothly there were reports of large crowds gathering in some areas.

He urged the public to remain calm and wait till they are called to a particular location to be vaccinated.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that there is no need for the public to crowd at any location.

He said that if they are unable to receive the vaccination on a particular day then an alternative day will be provided.

“Those who must be given the vaccine will get it. We will not stop that,” he said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath also urged the public to make use of the opportunity to obtain the vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)