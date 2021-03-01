Copy of Easter attacks report handed over to Archbishop

A copy of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks was handed over to the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith today.

The copy was handed over to the Archbishop by officials from the Presidential Secretariat.

A copy of the PCoI final report was also handed over to the Chief Prelates of the Three Sects in Kandy today.

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 1st February, 2021.

Thereafter, on 22 February, the Presidential Secretariat handed over the final report of the PCoI to Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The report was then tabled in Parliament by Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena on 25th February, during which he requested that it be made public.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera also received a copy of the report on the same day from the Presidential Secretariat.

In the report the Presidential Commission has proposed criminal action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera.

However, despite finding fault with former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the report does not recommend criminal action against him. (Colombo Gazette)