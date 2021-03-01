Catholic Church to continue with Black Sunday

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Catholic Church will continue with Black Sunday on 7th March to remind the public about the Easter Sunday attacks.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church said that parishioners will wear black on that day when attending service.

Archbishop’s House Spokesman Fr. Jude Krishantha told Colombo Gazette that there will not be any form of protest staged on Black Sunday.

He said that there will be a special prayer on that day in all Catholic churches.

Fr. Jude Krishantha said that the main intention of Black Sunday was to call for justice for those killed during the Easter Sunday attacks in April 2019.

He also said that Black Sunday will be a reminder to those who may forget about the Easter Sunday attacks.

A copy of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks was handed over to the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith today.

The copy was handed over to the Archbishop by officials from the Presidential Secretariat.

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 1st February, 2021.

Thereafter, on 22 February, the Presidential Secretariat handed over the final report of the PCoI to Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The report was then tabled in Parliament by Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena on 25th February, during which he requested that it be made public. (Colombo Gazette)