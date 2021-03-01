Body found inside a travelling bag in Colombo

The body of an unidentified individual was found inside a travelling bag n Colombo this afternoon.

The Police Media Unit told Colombo Gazette that the body was found inside the bag close to the Gas Works Junction on Dam Street in Colombo.

The Police said the body was wrapped in polythene and stuffed inside the travelling bag.

The unidentified body is suspected to be that of a woman, they said.

The body was found following information received via the Police emergency hotline 119.

The Police Media Unit said officers at the location are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras captured a man walking with the bag and then leaving it at the location. (Colombo Gazette)