Body found inside a bag in Colombo

The body of an unidentified individual was found in Colombo this afternoon.

The Police Media Unit told Colombo Gazette that the body was found close to the Gas Works Junction on Dam Street in Colombo.

The Police said the body was found stuffed inside a travelling bag.

The unidentified body is suspected to be that of a woman, they said.

The body was found following information received via the Police emergency hotline 119.

The Police Media Unit said officers at the location are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)