Two killed, 4 injured after Police jeep rams into three-wheeler

Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries after a Police jeep crashed into a three-wheeler in Wariyapola today.

The Police said that the two victims were from the same family and were on a pilgrimage to Anuradhapura.

The victims were identified as a 40-year-old man and a 69-year-old women.

Another woman and two children who were in the three-wheeler and a policeman who was in the jeep have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)