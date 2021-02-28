Thirty-five Sri Lankans who returned to the island test positive

Thirty-five Sri Lankans who returned to the island have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said that the 35 Sri Lankans were among 460 people who were found to be infected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Apart from the 35 Sri Lankan returnees, the rest of the infected people were from different parts of the country, including Colombo, Jaffna, Ratnapura and Gampaha.

Colombo recorded just 40 cases while Gampaha recorded 51, Ratnapura 62 and Jaffna 59.

Over the past two months a number of Sri Lankans who returned to the island have been found to be infected.

However, the Government has decided to continue with the repatriation process.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette recently that the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) is vigilant of coronavirus variants being reported in a number of countries.

He said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

The Army Commander said that precautions have been taken to repatriate and quarantine migrant workers.

He said the process has been structured in such a way to ensure the virus does not spread from migrant workers to the community. (Colombo Gazette)