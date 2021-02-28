Healthcare workers urged to vaccinate after nurse dies

Healthcare workers have been urged to vaccinate after a nurse became the latest victim of the coronavirus.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) said it was saddened beyond measure by the tragic and untimely demise of Priyanthi Ramya Kumari, a Staff Nurse of the Mawanella Hospital, following a COVID-19 infection.

She is the first member of the nursing profession of Sri Lanka to succumb to the disease.

“In this setting, the Sri Lanka Medical Association, in steadfast compliance with its declared theme of ‘Professional excellence towards holistic health care’ wish to add our voice towards the safety of all medical professionals as well as those of allied healthcare professions, who are in the frontline of battling against the coronavirus pandemic. It is our fervent desire to see that doctors as well as all other healthcare workers are provided with the facility for vaccination against COVID-19, both in the public as well as the private

sector including the smallest healthcare unit,” SLMA said.

SLMA requested all members of health staff to make use of the opportunity available for vaccination, in addition to scrupulously adhering to the physical preventive measures that are being advocated.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association also appealed to the Government and the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka to take all possible measures to provide the facility of vaccination against COVID-19 to all healthcare workers, irrespective of whether they are working in the public or private and hospital or OPD settings. (Colombo Gazette)