Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 471

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 471 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that seven new deaths related to the coronavirus were confirmed today.

Of the seven deaths, one is a 56-year-old man from Kurunegala. He died at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

The second victim is a 55-year-old man from Anuradhapura. He died at his residence.

The third victim is a 59-year-old man from Gampaha. He died at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The fourth victim is a 79-year-old woman from Rukgahawila. She died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fifth victim was a 51-year-old man from Demalagama. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The sixth victim is an 81-year-old man from Colombo 05. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The seventh victim is an 87-year-old man from Pannipitiya. He died at the Kandy National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)