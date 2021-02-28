China hopes Sri Lanka will maintain political stability national solidarity and unity.

Responding to a question raised at a media conference, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that as a friendly neighbor, China sincerely hopes that Sri Lanka will maintain political stability, national solidarity and unity, and that it will make greater achievements in national development.

“China commends the efforts taken by the Sri Lankan government to promote and protect human rights, advance sustainable socioeconomic development, improve people’s livelihood, guarantee the rights of vulnerable groups, and continue to promote national reconciliation and combat terrorism,” he said.

The China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China consistently opposes politicizing and applying double standard on human rights and using so-called human rights issues to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.

“All countries should adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect other countries’ sovereignty, political independence and efforts to promote and protect human rights, and reject moves that interfere in others’ internal affairs and exert political pressure,” he said.

Wang Wenbin said that all countries should address differences in the human rights sector through constructive dialogue and cooperation, thus jointly promoting the sound development of the international human rights cause. (Colombo Gazette)