Child dies after exorcism in Meegahawatta

A child has died after exorcism was performed on her in Meegahawatta, the Police said today.

The Police said the mother of the 9-year-old girl had taken her to perform exorcism after she was believed to be possessed by an evil spirit.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the woman who performed the exorcism had beaten the child with a type of cane known locally as Wevel.

The child had lost consciousness and was reported dead on admission to the Biyagama hospital.

The woman who performed the exorcism has been detained. The Meegahawatta Police is conducting further investigations.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that there have been a number of incidents in the past where people have died as a result of exorcism. (Colombo Gazette)