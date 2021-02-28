Angelo appointed stand-in captain after Dasun loses passport

Angelo Mathews has been appointed as the stand-in captain after Dasun Shanaka lost his passport and failed to join the team in the Caribbean.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that Mathews will be the stand-in captain for the T20 International series vs the West Indies.

Mathews was appointed by the National Selectors, as Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20i Captain for the Tour of West Indies, is yet to join the team, owing to a delay in obtaining a US transit visa.

Shanaka had lost his previous passport which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that Shanaka is expected to join the team once the issue is resolved. (Colombo Gazette)