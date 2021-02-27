UNP yet to decide on nominee for National List

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The United National Party (UNP) says it has not yet reached an agreement on the nominee for its National List seat in Parliament.

UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena told Colombo Gazette that while various names have been proposed, no agreement has been reached.

Abeywardena said that he has personally proposed the name of UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to fill the vacant seat.

However, he said that the party has not yet endorsed his proposal.

“The state the country is in now, I feel Ranil Wickremesinghe is the best person to raise the issues in Parliament,” he said.

The UNP has failed to nominate a member to fill the National List seat following the last Parliamentary election in August.

Abeywardena said that following its loss at the lat election, the UNP has begun to reorganise.

He said that several grassroot level meetings have been held by the UNP as it looks to regroup.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the last Parliamentary election in August failing to win a single seat. (Colombo Gazette)