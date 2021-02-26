US conducts airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria

President Joe Biden approved the action in response to recent attacks against US and coalition personnel in Iraq.
A civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on US targets in Iraq earlier this month.
A US service member and five other contractors were injured when the rockets hit sites in Irbil, including a base used by the US-led coalition.
Rockets have also struck US bases in Baghdad, including the Green Zone which houses the US embassy and other diplomatic missions.
The Pentagon named Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada as two of the Iran-backed militias it targeted in Thursday’s strike in eastern Syria.
It called the action a “proportionate military response” that was taken “together with diplomatic measures”, including consulting coalition partners.
“President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.” (Courtesy BBC)