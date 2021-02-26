State Vesak festival to be held in Jaffna this year

The State Vesak festival is to be held in Jaffna this year, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given instructions to focus on the North and East during Vesak this year.

Accordingly, it has been decided to hold the State Vesak festival at the Nagadeepa Raja Maha Vihara Temple in Jaffna.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that 65 temples in the North and East and 35 Buddhist Sunday schools in the North and East will be involved in the State festival.

The State festival will also see the participation of other religions, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Hindu, Christian and Muslim affairs departments operating under the Prime Minister will be involved in organising the event.

Last year the Government had decided to cancel the State Vesak festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead the Buddhist community had been requested to observe Amisa-puja and Patipatti-puja only in the premises of their homes.

The public had also been requested not to involve anyone outside of the family for their religious activities at home.

Sri Lanka will celebrate Vesak, the most important Buddhist event that commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in May. (Colombo Gazette)